EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Weakness Ahead of a Major Rally

The Euro has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as the ECB had a meeting and of course press conference, where they started to talk about stepping away from tapering just a bit, but at the end of the day they also signify that inflation may run a little hotter than anticipated for a while. This has sent the market into a bit of a tizzy during the trading session, but by the time it was all said and done we are essentially in the same little area that we had been in previously.