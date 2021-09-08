CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Weakness Ahead of a Major Rally

By Crispus Nyaga
dailyforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSell the EUR/USD pair and add a take-profit at 1.1800. Add a stop-loss at 1.1900. Set a buy-stop at 1.1880 and add a take-profit at 1.1950. Add a stop-loss at 1.1800. The EUR/USD price declined sharply after the relatively weak German sentiment data. The pair fell during the European, American, and Asian sessions and is currently at the lowest level this month. It has fallen by more than 0.55% from the highest point this month.

www.dailyforex.com

