Cuyahoga County, OH

Chris Ronayne's entry into Cuyahoga County executive race invigorates a crucial contest

By Editorial Board, cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
The Cleveland area needs fresh ideas, innovative political voices and new forms of collaborations if it hopes to reinvigorate the regional economy and promote more inclusive growth. We said so in a recent editorial focused in part on Cleveland City Hall, where a new mayor will take office next year, and on new hospital and nonprofit leadership locally, but also on the possibility of new county leadership.

