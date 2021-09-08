Chris Ronayne’s entry into Cuyahoga County executive race invigorates a crucial contest

On Tuesday, when Cleveland voters from Ward 4 decide among the 11 candidates for City Council listed on their nonpartisan ballots, it’s likely many will vote for the man who held the office for four decades -- Ken Johnson. That could advance Johnson, with the second top vote-getter, to the Nov. 2 ballot. Johnson, who took 57% of the general-election vote when he last ran for the council seat four years ago, could conceivably win this year, too.