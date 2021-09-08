BTC/USD Forex Signal: Bitcoin Could Rebound

The NASDAQ 100 has gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Thursday, as we continue to hesitate right around the 15,600 level. We have to pay attention to the fact that Friday is options expiration, and therefore we are going to see a lot of noisy behavior. Friday could be a very difficult trading session, and quite often these options expiration days tend to be all over the place. Because of this, if you think that it has been volatile recently, you have a lot to learn over the next 24 hours.