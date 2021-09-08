CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

10 Things in Politics: Toxic bosses run rampant in Congress

By Brent D. Griffiths
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PlA8k_0bpd8dMA00

Welcome back to 10 Things in Politics . Sign up here to receive this newsletter . Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go - click here for iOS and here for Android . Send tips to bgriffiths@insider.com or tweet me at @BrentGriffiths .

Here's what we're talking about:

With Phil Rosen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDpmG_0bpd8dMA00

Samantha Lee/Insider

1. WHAT IT'S LIKE TO WORK ON THE HILL: Across the US, workers are questioning the conditions of their workplaces and things they tolerated before the coronavirus pandemic. But it remains to be seen what happens on Capitol Hill. Even three years after #MeToo hit Congress, staffers say there are still major gaps in how elected officials run their workplaces.

Insider talked to staffers who described a toxic culture :

The biggest problem is there's no real HR: "Hill staff, myself included, are uniformly treated like shit," said one former Democratic legislative staffer who quit after enduring a toxic workplace. She never reported her boss' abusive behavior, she said, because she felt as if there was nowhere to go.

The aide scoffed at going to the office tasked with helping workers: Employees can seek help from the Office of Congressional Workplace Rights within 180 days of an incident if they feel they have a serious complaint against their manager or workplace. But any procedural mistakes in the convoluted process can cost staffers their day in court.

  • A tight-knit industry also makes it difficult for staffers to come forward: "If you said anything about your office, that was it. You were done," the former aide said. "If you wanted to stay working in politics, even off the Hill, you kept your mouth shut." One former chief of staff said lawmakers expected "blind loyalty."

Read more about why one attorney says Congress will continue to struggle to change its culture.

2. Biden calls for Ida relief money as government shutdown looms: The White House asked Congress for at least $24 billion in disaster relief and urged swift passage of a short-term funding bill with a government shutdown looming at the end of September. The money would also go toward helping some Afghans relocate to the US. Washington is facing a crush of deadlines this month .

3. Trump's EPA head faced investigation over impeachment comments: EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler was investigated on suspicion of violating a federal corruption law after he said Donald Trump would be "vindicated" during Trump's first impeachment trial, according to emails obtained by Insider. "Uh oh," the EPA's top ethics official said in an email to colleagues at the time. Ethics officials ultimately cleared Wheeler of wrongdoing. The episode offers the latest glimpse into how top Trump appointees tested the limits of the Hatch Act .

4. Powerful earthquake hits Mexico: A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Mexico overnight. The New York Times reported that at least one person died. More on the news .

5. COVID-19 surges over Labor Day weekend: Three times as many US coronavirus cases were recorded during this year's Labor Day compared with last year's, while deaths from COVID-19 were up almost twofold, according to The New York Times' COVID-19 tracker. The spike in hospitalizations is straining the US health system. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 75% of hospital beds were in use Tuesday, with COVID-19 patients taking up one-third of all intensive-care-unit beds. More about the worrying direction of the pandemic .

6. Texas governor defends abortion ban's lack of rape exception: Gov. Greg Abbott told reporters that Texas' new law banning abortions after roughly six weeks wouldn't force rape victims to carry their assailants' children to term, because the state would "work tirelessly" to "eliminate all rapists." Abbott further defended the law by arguing that women still had six weeks to get abortions. But as The 19th noted, that argument "got a basic fact about pregnancy wrong."

7. Britney Spears' dad files to end conservatorship: Jamie Spears' legal team reportedly filed a petition to end his daughter's conservatorship, saying Britney Spears "is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required." The pop star's lawyer told Variety the filing was a "massive" legal victory but also described it as an attempt to avoid accountability. What's next for the case that has captured international attention .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woB6m_0bpd8dMA00
Streets are closed around the Robert E. Lee statue ahead of expected protests in Richmond, Virginia on January 17, 2021.

Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images)

8. Largest remaining Confederate statue set for removal today: A crew is set to take down a six-story, 12-ton statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that has towered over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia, for more than 130 years. The statue is expected to be stored in a state facility until officials decide what to do with it. Five other Confederate statues previously stood near Lee, but the general is the last remaining .

9. Taliban announces interim Afghan government that includes terror suspects: Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, one of the Taliban's founders, was named interim prime minister. He's on a United Nations blacklist. And Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a Taliban cofounder, has been tapped as deputy prime minister. The new interior minister is on the FBI's wanted list .

10. O pening arguments start today in Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' trial: The fallen Silicon Valley star faces up to 20 years of prison if found guilty on fraud charges. Now, former employees are speaking out about their experience working at the blood-testing startup. Here's what ex-staffers are saying .

Today's trivia question: Today marks the anniversary of President Gerald Ford's full pardon for former President Richard Nixon. Ford later testified before House lawmakers about his decision, a rare occurrence of a sitting president testifying before Congress. Who was the first president to testify before a congressional committee? Email your guess and a suggested question to me at bgriffiths@insider.com .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 2

Business Insider

Business Insider

230K+
Followers
16K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gerald Ford
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ios#Hurricane Ida#Democratic#The White House#Afghans#Supreme Court#Catholic#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
POTUSPosted by
POLITICO

Biden stresses unity, democratic values in Shanksville

President Joe Biden spoke on restoring national unity and preserving democracy during his visit to the Shanksville, Pennsylvania, volunteer fire station Saturday, referencing his Republican presidential predecessors on the 20th anniversary of the 2001 terror attacks. Biden praised former President George W. Bush’s speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Joe Manchin

Aww, are you tired of hearing about the senior senator from West Virginia? Does constant discussion of him simply exhaust you? Snap out of it. Every debate to which Manchin has been the fulcrum so far—on voting rights, nominations, COVID relief—was a warmup for the role he’s about to play. This fall, Democrats will try to pass the centerpiece of their agenda: A multitrillion-dollar spending bill touching everything from child care to education to climate change to health care to, well, whatever else can be construed as a budgetary item. The vast majority of Democrats in Congress are at work, now, on a $3.5 trillion compromise vision. Manchin, however, according to reporting from Axios, is thinking more in the $1 trillion—or mayyyyybe $1.5 trillion, if he’s feeling frisky—range. It’s not just the price tag that Manchin has issues with, either. He has big disagreements on the value of underlying policy items, notably—gulp—on the desirability of transitioning away from fossil fuels. He is both insisting that the entire package be paid for, not deficit financed, and yet is not on board with many of the tax increases on the menu of funding options. There’s not much Democrats can do about Manchin, whose vote they need but who doesn’t really think Democrats should be doing this bill right now. The only person with a tiny piece of leverage over Manchin is President Joe Biden. Does Manchin want to be responsible for the collapse of the president’s agenda?
Presidential ElectionRegister Citizen

Mowers to run again for Congress in New Hampshire

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Matt Mowers will be making another run for Congress in New Hampshire's 1st District. Mowers lost to Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in the 2020 election for the seat. Former President Donald Trump had endorsed Mowers, who briefly worked in his administration’s State Department. Mowers...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Democrats wanted Trump gone. Now they want him on the ballot.

LOS ANGELES — Democrats are growing confident that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will prevail in Tuesday's recall election, averting political disaster by energizing liberal voters. Across the country his party is paying close attention to how he's doing it: Warning Democrats that if they stay home, Donald Trump and his agenda will prevail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy