CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tonight's Forecast: A few showers

By Laura Velasquez
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAdPN_0bpd8cTR00

Relatively calm conditions will be the rule as we work toward the weekend. Tonight there remains a chance for a few showers. Thursday brings a mixture of clouds and sun with a stray shower or two during the afternoon. Temps will hold a few degrees below average for this time of year, topping out in the lower 70s for many areas. By the time we reach the weekend, a warm-up will be underway. Highs should top out in the lower 80s and it'll stay mainly dry. There are chances for showers as we work into the early portion of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY : Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY : Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY : Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid-70s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 1

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Fox47news Website#Breaking News#Daily Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Omaha, NEWOWT

Clay’s First Alert Forecast - Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front has moved across our region this morning, and is bringing some cooler weather and a few showers. Highs will be about 10 degrees cooler today then over the past 24 hours. I think we may see a few breaks in the clouds at times, but overall I’m expecting mostly cloudy conditions. As far as the rain goes, I wouldn’t change any plans today unless you absolutely can not catch a few rain drops for a short time. Rain should be brief in nature and remain rather spotty.
EnvironmentWLFI.com

September 12, 1 PM Weather Forecast Update

Highs yesterday reached 84-88, followed by near record warm lows early this morning of 68-73. After upper 80s to low 90s today with higher humidity leading to lower to upper 90s heat indices (with continued strong southwest winds & hazy sunshine). Winds will tend to diminish tonight, so I went...
Ithaca, NYPosted by
The Ithaca Voice

Weather: Storms tonight, unseasonable heat and humidity this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally, after Labor Day weekend, the transition to cooler conditions is as regular as the changing of leaves. However, with temperatures in the 80s and rather muggy and stormy conditions for much of the week ahead, you could be forgiven for thinking summer’s been extended. The heat looks likely to continue well into the second half of the month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy