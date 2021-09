Gaffney — Brooks Walker Hughey, 55, of 185 Wilkie Road, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Candy Pittman and the son of Brenda Gallman Jones and the late Andrew Hughey. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2:00 PM in the Gordon Mortuary of Gaffney Chapel. The Gaffney location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hughey family.