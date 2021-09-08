New Jersey pub gets 4 feet of water in basement during Ida, causing another setback

Ida caused another setback for The Kilkenny House in Cranford, bringing in more than four feet of water into the pub's basement.

Food, beer and walk-in fridges had to be thrown out. The owners, as well as the community, are doing what they can for now.

"I think everybody is kind of feeling a little shocked that it happened yet again,” says manager Shelley Murray. “But as I say, everybody is going to try their best and do whatever they need to do to hopefully get up and running again."

Hurricane Irene left them in the same situation 10 years ago.

"We had about 14 feet of water during Hurricane Irene,” says manager Michele Dangle. “So, although we had less water this time, the scope of the damage is pretty similar because we lost everything."

The Kilkenny House will be closed for at least a month.