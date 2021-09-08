CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

EASY DOES IT

By ohtadmin
Gaffney Ledger
 4 days ago

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the horrific events of September 11, 2001. Twenty years is a long time but to those of us old enough to remember that day, it seems like recent history. We remember where we were when the news spread. I was in my office here at the Ledger meeting with some Bell South representatives. I […]

www.gaffneyledger.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ledger#Bell South
Related
Skin CarePeter Greenberg Travel News

Easy-to-Miss Sunburn Spots

You already know the warnings about being in the sun too long. And most of us act responsibly in protecting ourselves from the sun’s harmful rays. We douse the SPF 30 on our face, our neck, our arms and legs. But most of us forget to protect other body parts: your scalp. It can get a serious and painful sunburn. It’s time to wear a hat.
Hair CareGrosse Pointe News

Easy back-to-school hairstyles

Fall is here whether we are ready or not and if you are like me, school-day mornings can be a bit crazy. My entire family is likely known for having unruly hair and now that they are all in kindergarten and above, there’s no excuse anymore. I am determined to send all four of my children to school looking decent — maybe even put together.
Hobbiescobbcountycourier.com

Quick and easy Tuesday crossword

This mini-puzzle is the result of my failure to finish a Kurt Weill-themed full-sized crossword. But I’ve committed us to a crossword every day, so I hope you find it enjoyable!
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

I Tried the Peloton of Mattresses — Here’s What I Thought

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As someone who has seen the Disney Channel original movie “Smart House” one too many times, I’m generally pretty wary of too much tech in my space. (If you haven’t seen it, please know the LeVar Burton-directed film takes the premise of a “smart house” to its furthest logical conclusion, which is to say, the Singularity.) I keep my printer and lightbulbs off the WiFi, I don’t have any voice-activated assistants, and I open my door with an old-fashioned key rather than a battery-operated pad. While there are plenty of cases to be made for the ways in which certain tech can make living more accessible and less stressful for those who need it, I generally ascribe to a philosophy of, “If the low-tech version works, why reinvent the wheel?”
ElectronicsFreethink

New bionic arm is incredibly close to the real thing

Researchers have developed what may be the most natural bionic arm ever, a device so intuitive, wearers don’t have to change their thinking to use it. “For the first time, people with upper limb amputations are now able to again ‘think’ like an able-bodied person, which stands to offer prosthesis wearers new levels of seamless reintegration back into daily life,” lead author Paul Marasco said in a press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy