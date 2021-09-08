Annadale COVID-19 survivor shares what it was like waking up after a month unconscious on a ventilator

I can still smell the air at Ground Zero. Twenty years later, it’s not always a picture or a sound that triggers a strong memory, but a smell that reminds me and immerses me back in the swirling dust clouds that surrounded me on 9/11. And that smell doesn’t just remind me of a place, but of a time in our city’s history where we briefly united through shared trauma, and reframed how we thought about our city, our neighbors, the strangers we never met, and the first responders who worked tirelessly on our behalf.