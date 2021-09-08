CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Annadale COVID-19 survivor shares what it was like waking up after a month unconscious on a ventilator

By Ann Marie Barron
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Jill Fusco will never forget the terror and confusion she awoke to after nearly a month of being unconscious and hooked to a ventilator as she battled COVID-19. “When I first woke up, I could hear my husband crying on FaceTime and I thought, ‘what is he crying about?’’' she recalled. “I said, ‘what’s his problem?’ And he said, ‘Jill, this is the best day of my life,’ and I didn’t know what was going on.’’

www.silive.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
36K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Coronavirus
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Ventilator#New Brighton#Annadale#Facetime#Siuh#Instagram#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

In never forgetting 9/11, we remain grateful (opinion)

I can still smell the air at Ground Zero. Twenty years later, it’s not always a picture or a sound that triggers a strong memory, but a smell that reminds me and immerses me back in the swirling dust clouds that surrounded me on 9/11. And that smell doesn’t just remind me of a place, but of a time in our city’s history where we briefly united through shared trauma, and reframed how we thought about our city, our neighbors, the strangers we never met, and the first responders who worked tirelessly on our behalf.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

End of a somber journey: Watch as Frank Siller completes 500-mile walk on Sept. 11

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 537-mile walk and its tribute to all those lost in 9/11 -- especially his younger brother -- is one Frank Siller will never forget. Dubbed the “Never Forget Walk” from Washington, D.C., to Manhattan, Siller, Tunnel to Towers chief executive officer, culminated his somber journey at Ground Zero on the 20th anniversary of the deadly attacks on the World Trade Center.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

‘Scotch and Spirits Soiree’ on tap at Violette’s Cellar to benefit Staten Island University Hospital cancer center

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Peter Botros, Philip Farinacci and Marc Zurlo will rally for the cause when they play host to the Fourth annual Scotch & Spirits Soirée Thursday, Sept. 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Violette’s Cellar, Grant City, where 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Staten University Hospital’s Florina Cancer Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy