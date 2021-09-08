CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 9th Election Might be Postponed in Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
Yesterday Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin met to discuss the October 9th election in the state. The issue was not so much the election as it was the date of the election. You see, there are many who feel that the southeastern portion of the state which sustained horrific damage due to Hurricane Ida might not be ready to logistically hold an election when October the 9th rolls around.

