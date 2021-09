TL;DR - A myriad of monetary ruses are revealed to the general public through the scrutiny Bitcoin incites. From the onset, most of us couldn’t see the woods for the trees. For many, the simple technology of Bitcoin helped explain the extremely convoluted machinations of fiat, which were so pervasive as to keep generations of humans effectively viewing the monetary landscape at close quarters. Bitcoin is another lens, a constant measure, through which to view the world. Meanwhile, many are deceived about the state of things due to the all-consuming influence of inflationary credit expansion, which has a telescoping effect on the financial world.