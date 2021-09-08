CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 person hospitalized after a multi-vehicle pile-up on 1488 and Kuykendahl (The Woodlands, TX)

Nationwide Report
One person was taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle pile-up on 1488 and Kuykendahl.

As per the initial information, the Woodlands Fire Department, Montgomery County Hospital District and Needham Fire & Rescue/Montgomery County ESD #4 were sent to the intersection of FM 1488 and Kuykendahl.

September 8, 2021

