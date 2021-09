A front has inched closer to our area and has introduced a bit more instability. Through this evening, expect a few scattered showers and storms mainly west of the Blue Ridge. The best chance of any action will be into the western mountains. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the western part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather later today. That means isolated strong to severe storms are possible. Main threat from any stronger storms would be heavy rainfall, strong damaging wind gusts and even a few pockets of hail. Remain weather aware this afternoon.

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO