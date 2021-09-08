Nicole Scherzinger Facing Lawsuit over Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour Demands

Thanks to the group’s reunion tour, Nicole Scherzinger finds herself at the center of yet another Pussycat Dolls-related feud. The girl group’s founder is suing the lead singer over her demands for the reunion.

The Pussycat Dolls once reigned supreme with their sexy choreography and suggestive lyrics. Additionally, the group appealed to several female fans due to the group’s empowering persona.

Unfortunately, the girl power that many fans love about the group is not practiced in reality. For example, the founder and lead singer are currently in a legal spat over monetary and creative control demands.

Robin Antin - founder and choreographer of the Pussycat Dolls - has filed a lawsuit against Nicole Scherzinger. Antin alleges that Scherzinger has been trying to back out on an already agreed-upon reunion in the lawsuit.

The documents allege that the 43-year-old singer agreed to 49 percent of their reunion tour deal before the pandemic. Despite this agreement, the legal complaint claims that Scherzinger is now demanding much more.

Antin’s suit says that the lead singer refuses to participate in the pre-planned reunion unless her demands are met. The renegotiated terms she is allegedly seeking include complete creative control and a 75 percent stake.

The Pussycat Dolls were due to go on their reunion tour before the pandemic broke out last year. At the time, Scherzinger would have performed for a 49 percent stake, according to the documents and the singer even promoted the tour.

Antin describes Scherzinger’s demands as extortion in the suit and could land in a financial debacle due to them. For example, Live Nation, the touring company that invested in the tour, wants to recoup its $600 000 funding.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Scherzinger has found herself in the center of an alleged dispute with one of her colleagues. Cameras caught the singer fuming after ex-member Melody Thorton sang ad-libs during a performance.

Although Thorton never commented on the situation, she has been open about feeling undervalued in the group. She was the only other girl recruited for vocals; however, she explains fans barely heard her because Scherzinger sang everything:

“There was an opportunity there for her, and she needed to capitalize on it. She’d been in groups prior to Pussycat Dolls, so the label wanted her to sing leads.”

Despite being upset that she could not show off her talent, Thornton does not blame her bandmate. Instead, she explains that Scherzinger tried to make her dreams work with what the label offered her.

Nonetheless, Thorton did not sign on to participate in the reunion, even in the beginning stages. While many may think that her possible clash with Scherzinger was the reason, another bandmate revealed Thorton was working on other projects.

Neither party involved in the lawsuit has made a statement about the claims detailed in the legal document. Additionally, new dates for the upcoming reunion still have not been confirmed.