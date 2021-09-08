CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Nicole Scherzinger Facing Lawsuit over Pussycat Dolls Reunion Tour Demands

By Siba Mosana
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 4 days ago

Thanks to the group’s reunion tour, Nicole Scherzinger finds herself at the center of yet another Pussycat Dolls-related feud. The girl group’s founder is suing the lead singer over her demands for the reunion.

The Pussycat Dolls once reigned supreme with their sexy choreography and suggestive lyrics. Additionally, the group appealed to several female fans due to the group’s empowering persona.

Unfortunately, the girl power that many fans love about the group is not practiced in reality. For example, the founder and lead singer are currently in a legal spat over monetary and creative control demands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HPFel_0bpd4UDf00

Robin Antin - founder and choreographer of the Pussycat Dolls - has filed a lawsuit against Nicole Scherzinger. Antin alleges that Scherzinger has been trying to back out on an already agreed-upon reunion in the lawsuit.

The documents allege that the 43-year-old singer agreed to 49 percent of their reunion tour deal before the pandemic. Despite this agreement, the legal complaint claims that Scherzinger is now demanding much more.

Antin’s suit says that the lead singer refuses to participate in the pre-planned reunion unless her demands are met. The renegotiated terms she is allegedly seeking include complete creative control and a 75 percent stake.

The Pussycat Dolls were due to go on their reunion tour before the pandemic broke out last year. At the time, Scherzinger would have performed for a 49 percent stake, according to the documents and the singer even promoted the tour.

Antin describes Scherzinger’s demands as extortion in the suit and could land in a financial debacle due to them. For example, Live Nation, the touring company that invested in the tour, wants to recoup its $600 000 funding.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Scherzinger has found herself in the center of an alleged dispute with one of her colleagues. Cameras caught the singer fuming after ex-member Melody Thorton sang ad-libs during a performance.

Although Thorton never commented on the situation, she has been open about feeling undervalued in the group. She was the only other girl recruited for vocals; however, she explains fans barely heard her because Scherzinger sang everything:

“There was an opportunity there for her, and she needed to capitalize on it. She’d been in groups prior to Pussycat Dolls, so the label wanted her to sing leads.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxhKb_0bpd4UDf00

Despite being upset that she could not show off her talent, Thornton does not blame her bandmate. Instead, she explains that Scherzinger tried to make her dreams work with what the label offered her.

Nonetheless, Thorton did not sign on to participate in the reunion, even in the beginning stages. While many may think that her possible clash with Scherzinger was the reason, another bandmate revealed Thorton was working on other projects.

Neither party involved in the lawsuit has made a statement about the claims detailed in the legal document. Additionally, new dates for the upcoming reunion still have not been confirmed.

Comments / 0

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
341K+
Followers
31K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Scherzinger
Person
Robin
Person
Robin Antin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facing Lawsuit#Instagram#Live Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Nicole Scherzinger Labels Allegations “Ludicrous”

Nicole Scherzinger has bit back against allegations of “extortion” made against her in a recent lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed by The Pussycat Dolls founder and choreographer Robin Antin, accused Scherzinger of backing out of a scheduled reunion tour and demanding a larger share of the profits. In a statement reported...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Tori Spelling Has Become Khloe Kardashian and We Are Shook

For months, it has been clear that Tori Spelling's marriage to Dean McDermott is over. They're not actually divorced yet, for the oh-so-complicated reason of not having the budget for separate homes just yet. But after an entire summer of being seen without her ring, Tori sporting a new look.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Halsey Reveals They Were ‘Shamed’ Like a ‘Teen Mom’ For Being Young and Unmarried During Pregnancy With Ender

Halsey is revealing that they felt “shame” from others for getting pregnant while young and unmarried, especially when their career is so hot. “I’m 26, and I tried very hard for this pregnancy, and it was like, I’m financially independent, I’m pretty far along in my career, it feels like the right time for me to do it,” Halsey, who is a new mom to baby Ender with boyfriend Alev Aydin, told Zane Lowe during a recent interview on Apple Music 1.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami, 17, Moves Out Of Family Home To Live With Dad Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards’ daughter Sami, 17, has moved in with dad Charlie Sheen because she ‘didn’t like her mother’s rules’, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Denise Richards, 50, is “incredibly saddened” after her 17-year-old daughter Sami Sheen decided to leave the family’s home and move in with dad Charlie Sheen, 56. The news was first reported by Page Six, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Sami moved out due to a disagreement over ” her mother’s rules”.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amelia Hamlin Just Weighed In On The Scott Disick And Travis Barker Drama

All is fair in love ... and social media wars, right? Well, not according to Amelia Hamlin, who is hoping to spread kindness amid drama between boyfriend Scott Disick and Travis Barker. Despite Disick giving his "blessing" for ex Kourtney Kardashian to date whoever makes her happy (not that she needs his permission), his views have recently backflipped.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

John Witherspoon AKA Willie in 'Friday' Died in 2019 & Left Behind 2 Grown Sons Who Bear His Image - Meet Them

John Witherspoon was an iconic name in the movie industry, loved for his popular role as Willie in "Friday." The late actor left behind two sons after his death in 2019. Many stars and icons have passed through Hollywood and left their marks in the industry, but few were as endearing as the late comedian and actor John Witherspoon, popularly known as "Pops" from his role on "The Wayans Bros."

Comments / 0

Community Policy