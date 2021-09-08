CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New report indicates pandemic will cause Social Security funding shortage

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic presents some future funding challenges to benefits for older Americans, according to the 2021 Social Security and Medicare Trustees’ Reports. Walt Dawson, assistant professor in the School of Public Health at Oregon Health and Science University, said the programs are foundational to Americans’ health and economic security as they age. While the reports are troubling, he noted they are not exactly surprising because a number of challenges to the Social Security program have been known for a long time. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation slightly worse,” Dawson explained. “And increased by one year when Social Security, for example, will no longer be able to pay out all benefits.”

Personal FinanceSioux City Journal

3 Steps to Claiming the $3895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Social Security is often criticized for failing seniors in retirement. The reality is that many seniors wind up disappointed in their benefits because they expect too much out of Social Security in the first place. Those benefits are only designed to replace about 40% of the average earner's pre-retirement wages, and most seniors need a lot more money than that to live comfortably.
BusinessPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security will get big COLA boost in 2022, but Medicare, income tax implications could be severe for seniors

Social security checks to American seniors are about to increase in 2022. But it might not all be good news for those collecting social security benefits. The annual Cost of Living Adjustment in January is expected to be 6%. However, that could put some seniors over the thresholds that determine Medicare Part B premiums, it could also have an impact on how much seniors have to pay in income taxes.
Longview, WAColumbian

SNAP users’ benefits to increase 21% as pandemic aid ends

LONGVIEW — People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21 percent permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary COVID-19 pandemic relief to the program is set to expire. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average SNAP user’s benefits will permanently increase by...
EconomyWTRF

Social Security has 12 years left: What do I do for retirement?

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Will you have enough saved for retirement? According to the Federal Reserve, one in four American adults has nothing saved for their senior years. Only one out of every three adults say they’re “on track” financially for retirement and those who don’t save enough will need Social Security.
Income TaxPosted by
MarketRealist

What Happens When Social Security Runs Out?

Millennials and those in younger generations have been hearing for their entire lives that Social Security won't make it until they retire. According to a recent announcement from the U.S. government, Social Security insolvency might happen sooner than initially planned. Article continues below advertisement. What happens when Social Security runs...
Social SecurityEffingham Radio

Social Security Expands Compassionate Allowances Program For People With Severe Disabilities

Program Expedites Decisions for Disability Benefits. Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, today announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID, and Taybi-Linder Syndrome. Compassionate Allowances is an initiative that quickly identifies severe medical conditions and diseases that meet Social Security’s standards for disability benefits.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Social Security funds will run out sooner than expected, feds warn

Your retirement window just got a little tighter — thanks to the pandemic. Social Security will need to cut benefits starting in 2034, a year earlier than previously forecast, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an annual government report. The two Social Security funds that the Treasury Department oversees,...
Personal Financenews8000.com

Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming, But Don’t Let That Drive You Toward This Mistake

Recently, after a multi-month delay, the Social Security Trustees released an update on the state of the program’s finances. The news wasn’t wonderful. Social Security, in the coming years, is expected to owe more money in benefits than it collects in revenue. It can keep up with scheduled benefits by tapping its trust funds. But once those funds are depleted, benefit cuts may be inevitable.
Businesssmobserved.com

Your Expected Social Security Payout Will Depend in Part on Cost of Living Projections

Ask Rusty – About Including "COLA" in Benefit Projections. AdvertisementDear Rusty: In your reply to "Confused Senior" about when to claim Social Security benefits, I noticed that you did not take into account any compounded annual increases in benefit payments. While these are not guaranteed and are dependent upon the economy, they do affect the difference in total amount that can be drawn between eligibility age, full retirement age, or age 70. Would you please address this? Signed: Stickler for Details.

