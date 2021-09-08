Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers

Electric commercial vehicle maker VIA Motors is being acquired by Ideanomics in a deal that values the company at $450 million. Under the terms, Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) will purchase Orem, Utah-based VIA in an all-stock transaction, with VIA stockholders receiving 162 million shares of Ideanomics common stock at a $2.34-per-share valuation as of Aug. 27, 2021. An additional $180 million in an "earnout" could be paid to VIA shareholders in Ideanomics stock if VIA meets certain vehicle delivery targets by 2026.