Texas Instruments Raises $1.5B Via Debt Offering; Launches 70-W BLDC Motor Drivers

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
  • Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) priced three series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate of $1.5 billion.
  • The notes include $500 million of 1.125% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026; $500 million of 1.900% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2031; and $500 million of 2.700% senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2051.
  • The offering proceeds will serve general corporate purposes.
  • TI held $5.8 billion in long-term debt as of June 30.
  • Additionally, TI launched 70-W brushless DC (BLDC), motor drivers for code-free, sensorless trapezoidal, and field-oriented control (FOC).
  • A growing number of industrial systems are transitioning from AC induction to BLDC motors, which are more power-efficient but require complex hardware and optimized software designs.
  • The MCF8316A and MCT8316A BLDC motor drivers include a unique set of commutation control algorithms that eliminate months of design time. They offer advanced real-time control capabilities for acoustic performance. They enable designers to shrink their board space and reduce total motor system costs.
  • Price Action: TXN shares closed lower by 0.22% at $189.46 on Tuesday.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

