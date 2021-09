The Ethereum price prediction has not been able to see any relief following the massive influx of selling pressure. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading marginally at its current price of $3388.52. This is the price at which it has been trading for the past few days. However, ETH trends in the short term are likely to be heavily reliant on BTC, as the benchmark crypto has had a firm grip on its smaller counterparts of late.