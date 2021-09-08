CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits of All-Time, From Cher to Rihanna

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits of All-Time, From Cher to Rihanna. The Met Gala red carpet is always a show-stopper, with the A-list arriving in the most lavish gowns for the prestigious event. Following the cancellation of the event in 2020 because to the pandemic, it has been rescheduled...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Cher
Person
Robin Williams
Person
John Galliano
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kanye
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Anna Wintour
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Lingerie#British Royal Family#Vogue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
UPI News

Met Gala 2021 to livestream through Vogue

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- The 2021 Met Gala will be livestreamed exclusively through Vogue when it takes place on Sept. 13. Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are hosting Vogue's livestream, which can be viewed through the fashion magazine's official website starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT. Palmer and Glazer will interview...
Celebritiesdallassun.com

Dua Lipa to miss Met Gala

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Grammy award-winning star Dua Lipa will be missing out on the most star-studded fashion events of the year as she is working on her big-screen acting debut. Sources close to the 'Break my Heart' star told TMZ that Dua is among those celebrities who have...
New York City, NYElite Daily

Here Are The Chances BTS Will Attend The Met Gala For The First Time This Year

After the Met Gala was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s officially returning for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 13, 2021. Although they haven’t revealed this year’s official guest list, The Metropolitan Museum of Art said in a press release that it will be “more intimate.” Anna Wintour, who is Vogue’s editor-in-chief and the Met Gala’s lead organizer, reportedly had to change the guest list from 600 to 450 attendees in an effort to follow government-mandated guidelines concerning the ongoing virus. Guests are also expected to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. Since the event will be more exclusive than ever, everyone’s wondering who will make the cut. ARMYs are crossing their fingers their favorite K-pop group scored an invite. So, will BTS attend the 2021 Met Gala? Let’s take a look.
New York City, NYPosted by
Fox News

Kim Kardashian turns heads in New York City with black, leather dominatrix-style outfit ahead of the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads with a shocking, dominatrix-style outfit while arriving in New York City for the annual Met Gala. The former reality star and current beauty mogul arrived in the city at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on Central Park South over the weekend in true, extra, Kardashian style. Ahead of the high-fashion Met Gala event, Kim K got the ball rolling early by stepping out of her car to enter the hotel in an all-black leather outfit that included a zippered mask with more zippers covering her eyes.
Beauty & FashionBillboard

Rihanna Is Hosting Another Met Ball After Party

The “Umbrella” star and Fenty Beauty founder shared the poster to her special event, which kicks off Sept. 13 at 11pm. “If you planning a Met Ball after party…don’t,” reads the post on her Instagram account. If that piques your interest, the words “private event” just might dampen your mood.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Advice For Anyone Thinking About Throwing a Competing Met Gala Afterparty: "Don't"

Very few in this world yield more power than Rihanna at the Met Gala. The singer and billionaire businesswoman is nearing her ninth appearance at the ball on Sept. 13, and it seems she'll be once again going all out by throwing the official afterparty. Days before the big event, Rihanna shared her afterparty invite to Instagram Stories and wrote, "If you planning a Met Ball after party . . . don't."
Celebritieswmleader.com

A Complete History of the Kardashians’ Met Gala Appearances

The Kardashian-Jenner family knows how to deliver a major Met Gala moment. Over the years, we’ve seen Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner hit the red carpet at the New York fashion event on the first Monday in May. Although the date has been pushed back this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans would still love to see a Kardashian-Jenner fashion moment at the 2021 Met Gala, which is set for Sept. 13.
CelebritiesNYLON

The Most Iconic Celebrity Moments In Met Gala History

The Met Gala — otherwise known as the Super Bowl of Fashion, or where celebrities finally get to let loose their inner weird theater kid for the evening, is back on for 2021 — which means we can look forward to a smorgasbord of memes and at least one major cultural moment that will be cited for years to come.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Look Back at Your Fave Stars' First Met Galas and Realize How Far Their Style Has Come

Many stars have made their mark on the Met Gala stairs by slaying in jaw-dropping designs, but fashion icons are made, not born. At the annual fashion event, celebs have shown off some of their most daring looks, created by top designers. And over the years, repeat guests have grown even bolder with their fashion choices. Years before Rihanna spurred omelet memes with her now-iconic massive yellow dress-robe and a Pope-like outfit at recent Met Galas, she walked the famous red carpet in a romantic white bejeweled dress.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Us Weekly

Looking Back at Anna Wintour’s Most Memorable Met Gala Looks Through the Years: Pics

It goes without saying that Anna Wintour is an unrivaled fashion icon. The 71-year-old British-American journalist is the chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue. She’s served as a chairwoman of the Met Gala since 1995, and she’s the woman behind the coveted event’s top-secret guest list. That said, all eyes are on her when she hits the red carpet at the annual gala.

Comments / 0

Community Policy