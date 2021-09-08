The Most Iconic Met Gala Outfits of All-Time, From Cher to Rihanna

After the Met Gala was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s officially returning for the first time since 2019 on Sept. 13, 2021. Although they haven’t revealed this year’s official guest list, The Metropolitan Museum of Art said in a press release that it will be “more intimate.” Anna Wintour, who is Vogue’s editor-in-chief and the Met Gala’s lead organizer, reportedly had to change the guest list from 600 to 450 attendees in an effort to follow government-mandated guidelines concerning the ongoing virus. Guests are also expected to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination. Since the event will be more exclusive than ever, everyone’s wondering who will make the cut. ARMYs are crossing their fingers their favorite K-pop group scored an invite. So, will BTS attend the 2021 Met Gala? Let’s take a look.