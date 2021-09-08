North America and Europe are the frontrunners in the Bitcoin ATM race, according to this infographic. El Salvador became the first country in the world to elevate Bitcoin to the level of legal tender, requiring companies to accept the cryptocurrency in day-to-day transactions from now on. El Salvador has only four Bitcoin ATMs, which are machines that allow customers of the corresponding platform operators to buy and sell cryptocurrency on the move. As shown in our graph, much of the Americas as a whole has a long way to go in this regard.