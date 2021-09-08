CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

North America and Europe are the frontrunners in the Bitcoin ATM race, according to this infographic.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth America and Europe are the frontrunners in the Bitcoin ATM race, according to this infographic. El Salvador became the first country in the world to elevate Bitcoin to the level of legal tender, requiring companies to accept the cryptocurrency in day-to-day transactions from now on. El Salvador has only four Bitcoin ATMs, which are machines that allow customers of the corresponding platform operators to buy and sell cryptocurrency on the move. As shown in our graph, much of the Americas as a whole has a long way to go in this regard.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Atm#Europe#Americas#North American#Coin Atm Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Related
Economyfinovate.com

Financial Inclusion in Latin America; A Look at Fintech Up ‘n’ Comers in Egypt

The Road to Greater Financial Inclusion in Latin America. This week’s Finovate Global Reports takes a look at the drive for financial inclusion in Latin America. BN Americas this week featured a research survey conducted by Peruvian financial services company Credicorp and research firm Ipsos. The study queried approximately 8,400 households in seven Latin American countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.
Economyiotbusinessnews.com

The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America to reach 7.9 million by 2025

Berg Insight just released new findings about the market for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Europe and North America. The number of connected EV charging points in Europe and North America reached an estimated 1.6 million units in 2020. Europe represents the largest share comprising around 1.3 million of these charging points, corresponding to a connectivity penetration rate of 53 percent. In North America, about 0.3 million of the total number of charging points were connected, equivalent to a connectivity penetration rate of 40 percent. Growing at a compound annual growth rate of 38 percent, the number of connected charging points in the two regions is expected to reach 7.9 million in 2025.
Economydecrypt.co

Honduras Opens Its First Bitcoin ATM Amid Crypto-Friendly Push

Following in the footsteps of other Latin American countries, Honduras is now making it easier for its citizens to access Bitcoin. Just days ago, the country saw the opening of its first Bitcoin ATM. The machine was installed by TGU Consulting Group in Tegucigalpa, Honduras’s capital and economic center. According to Reuters, "La bitcoinera" (the ATM's nickname) aims to meet the growing demand for cryptocurrencies in the region.
Currenciesd1softballnews.com

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are going strong in Latin America

The case of El Salvador has made school: from Cuba to Honduras, from Panama to Paraguay, many states are studying digital currencies and want to launch experiments and ad hoc laws. El Salvador, but not only: many countries ofLatin America they wonder about the advisability of regulate cryptocurrencies for daily...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Richer countries winning Europe's vaccine race

Europe may have fully vaccinated almost half of its population against COVID-19, but the richer countries are far outstripping the poorer ones. This disparity, often along West-East lines, has raised concerns from the European executive Commission in Brussels and the World Health Organisation. To date, at least 845.5 million doses...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Adoption Rages On As Crypto ATM Machine Hits Central American Country

Global Bitcoin adoption is accelerating as another Central American nation sees the arrival of its first-ever crypto ATM machine. According to Reuters, local firm TGU Consulting Group installed the machine called “la Bitcoinera” in an office tower in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. The machine allows users to purchase Bitcoin...
MarketsRebel Yell

New Research Study on Global Business Background Check market predicts steady growth till 2026 | North America| Europe| Asia-Pacific| South America| Middle East & Africa

A new analytical research report has newly published by ReportsWeb to its wide-ranging store. The global Business Background Check market has been compiled through a blend of primary and secondary research. Moreover, it offers detailed investigations based on latest market trends, regional outlook, top key players, industrial feedback, different rules and regulations of government, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtonnewsday.com

The Global Vaccine Timeline Extends Past 2023, according to an infographic.

The Global Vaccine Timeline Extends Past 2023, according to an infographic. According to a new research from the Economist Intelligence Unit, the road to national immunization protection against COVID-19 may still be long depending on where you reside. According to the report, it will take years for the vaccine to reach the bulk of the population in many areas.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
Businessthepaypers.com

PaymentComponents, Adastra to offer Open Banking in North America

UK-based PaymentComponents and Adastra have entered a strategic alliance to offer Open Banking and payments capabilities in Canada and the USA. This new strategic partnership expands Adastra’s offerings to include the full suite of PaymentComponents products. The products offered are:. Open Banking API Management – aplonAPI, built for banks and...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy