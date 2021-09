Happy birthday to the Miss America pageant, the oft-embattled and arguably irrelevant national beauty contest that turns 100 years old today. Like most things that old, Miss America has decided it is in need of a little modern revamping. Back in 2018, the pageant ditched the swimsuit portion of the competition in an attempt to improve optics by assuring the public this contest only judges women based on their fully-clothed appearance. Now in what is purportedly a continuation of that effort, Miss America has apparently partnered with a bunch of ambiguous entities in a new initiative “to redefine women’s wellness to be focused on optimal health rather than physical appearance.”