BC Quorum Court approves purchase of Cotter land for bridge work
The Baxter County Quorum Court Tuesday night voted to spend $20,000 to purchase a piece of land near Cotter’s Denton Ferry Road. The land, located on Brown Lane near the bridge over Hightower Creek, will be used by the county as a staging area for equipment when it replaces the bridge next year. The property will also be used to maintain proper water flow and bank stabilization during the bridge’s construction.www.ktlo.com
