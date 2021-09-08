CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeals Court Denies Clay Man’s Request For Probation

By Staff Report
newstalk941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Court of Appeals denied a Clay County man’s request to serve his nine-year sentence on probation. Paul D. Page pled guilty in August, 2019 on two counts of selling 0.5 grams or less of methamphetamine. Page sold to a undercover source for the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. As part of a plea agreement, Page agreed to serve a three-year sentence in jail on one count and to allow the court to determine how he would serve the six-year term on the second count.

