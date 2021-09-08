LG Chem develops new cover window technology, coating for foldable devices

There are places where dinner parties and gatherings are starting to be “normal” again and just like before, music sometimes plays a huge part in these events. Portable speakers with great sound quality and stylish designs will be in demand again and the new one from LG, the XBOOM 360 is a great candidate for your next buy. Not only does it have a unique conical-cylindrical design but it is able to give you omnidirectional audio and even ambient, mood lighting so it can fit in “any space or occasion”.