LG Chem develops new cover window technology, coating for foldable devices
LG may have already pulled out of the mobile business but it will continue to work on displays. The LG Chem group has received developed a new foldable display material technology using new materials. By integrating different new materials and already available coating technologies, LG was able to come up with a foldable cover window. This ‘Real Folding Window’ is described as hard as glass but is still flexible to be folded as plastic. The material used can bring the foldable market to the next level with impressive performance.androidcommunity.com
