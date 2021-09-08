CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Spangled Salute: A Veteran Helping Homeless Veterans

By JJ Hayes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s Star Spangled Salute honors Veteran Andrew Canales, founder of Houses for Warriors. After 2 tours in Iraq, Andrews transition back to civilian life was hard and he ended up homeless himself. Once back on his feet, he decided he wanted to help. As of 2019 there were over 40,000 Veterans experiencing homelessness and Andrew says he wanted to do all he could to help his brothers and sisters. He created his organization that fills in the gap for current housing assistance that the VA offers. The homes he offers give Veterans a place to sleep, shower and eat until VA housing assistance kicks in. Thank you Andrew for helping and THANK YOU for your service.

