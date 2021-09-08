What Went Down With Nio Stock Today?

Tesla stock makes steady gains despite market weakness. TSLA is ready to test the $780 resistance level. Elon Musk asks workers to go super hardcore for delivery push-Reuters. Tesla stock again outperformed the broad market on Thursday and closed just in the green, while the main indices closed in the red. Tesla shares were pretty steady for much of Thursday's session with little volatility. The stock had been boosted on Wednesday by news of Chinese delivery data for Tesla. The company delivered 44,264 China-made cars in August, an increase from sales of 32,968 in July, according to the China Passenger Car Association. Chinese demand for electric vehicles appears to still be growing strongly as Reuters reported that Chinese sales of China-made electric vehicles rose nearly 50% in August.