What Went Down With Nio Stock Today?

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO)’s shares fell about 3.5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. What Happened: The drop came as the Shanghai-based company disclosed plans, in a regulatory filing, to raise up to $2 billion via an at-the-market sale of American depositary shares. At-the-market offerings allow a...

www.benzinga.com

