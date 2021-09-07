Tropical Rainfall Returns; Rough Swimming Conditions For Atlantic Beaches

Deep tropical moisture will make its move toward Florida, making for a soggy midweek over a large portion of the state. A weak disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico — what meteorologists are calling "91L" for tracking purposes — has a low chance of developing before it reaches Florida late Wednesday or Thursday. Regardless of its classification, widespread heavy rainfall should focus on the central and northern parts of the state, but tropical downpours are a good bet in South Florida also. These downpours should become more scattered in nature toward the weekend as the tropical system moves away from the state.