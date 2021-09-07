El Salvador's world-first adoption of bitcoin endures bumpy first day

SAN SALVADOR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - El Salvador's historic adoption of bitcoin as legal tender on Tuesday was beset by teething problems, as an angry protest https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/salvador-street-protest-breaks-out-against-bitcoin-adoption-2021-09-07 by mistrustful citizens, technological glitches and a dip in the cryptocurrency clouded the rollout. The bold experiment got off to a bumpy start...