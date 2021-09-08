CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha’s COVID-19 Impact and Hotel Recovery

Cover picture for the articleAmid a worldwide pandemic, the lodging industry has been facing a downturn that is greater than the past two lodging-market declines combined. According to STR, Downtown Omaha occupancy levels fell by 53% in 2020, while ADR contracted by 20%. This resulted in the lowest hotel performance metrics for this market ever recorded by STR, with RevPAR dropping roughly 63% in 2020. Similarly, in the greater Douglas County area, annual RevPAR declined approximately 54%, according to county-collected data. With occupancy levels falling to single digits in April 2020 and nearly all group events postponed or canceled in the second quarter of 2020, several of the downtown properties temporarily suspended operations during the second quarter of 2020.

