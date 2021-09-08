CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese investors pour $1 billion into BlackRock's new fund

By By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock's new investment fund in China — the first owned entirely by a foreign firm — has attracted $1 billion from Chinese investors in its first week. The world's largest asset manager said Wednesday that the fund — which has now raised 6.68 billion yuan — was officially established this week and has attracted more than 111,000 investors. It started offering investment products to individual Chinese investors late last month.

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Investment Fund#Investors#Chinese#Asia Pacific#The Wall Street Journal#United States#Fidelity#Pictet#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Chinadallassun.com

China rejects English language

Beijing [China], September 12 (ANI): In a campaign against Western influence, China is rejecting the use of the English language in its educational institutions. Li Yuan, writing in The New York Times (NYT) said that it was hard to exaggerate the role English has played in changing China's social, cultural, economic and political landscape.
PoliticsLog Cabin Democrat

China’s military might

Now, it seems obvious that China is the country that poses the greatest threat to the U.S., but as recently as 2012, this point was far from obvious. During the 2012 presidential debate, Mitt Romney even said that Russia, not China, was the main U.S. rival. So what changed? In a previous column, I argued that China became a military threat because of its rapidly increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Worldinternationalinvestment.net

Half million Hong Kong passport surge to UK as China's Wealth Connect goes live

Long-awaited cross-border investment schemes linking Guangdong province with Hong Kong and Macau will be launched in the next few days, according to a report in the South China Morning Post. "The country will introduce the Wealth Management Connect and the southbound Bond Connect schemes to further develop the connection and...
ChinaPosted by
The Conversation UK

China is on course to build the best cars in the world

Europeans and other western nations have dominated automotive excellence for over a century. Whether it is the satisfying thud of the door closing on a Volkswagen from Wolfsburg, or the beauty of a Ferrari from Modena, these brands are iconic – and very lucrative for their manufacturers. When we think of reliability, the Germans, and latterly the Japanese, have had it sewn up. But if you rest on your laurels, an upstart will soon be chasing at your heels.
Economyatlantanews.net

Just in: Merkel says EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that the EU-China investment agreement is mutually beneficial and win-win for both the European Union (EU) and China, hoping it can be smoothly ratified and take effect as soon as possible. Merkel made the remarks in a phone...
EconomyMySanAntonio

The industry Walmart invented in China may now leave it behind

In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company's practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China's President Xi spoke with German Chancellor Merkel - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping urged Germany to promote a “correct” policy towards China within the European Union in a phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, according to a Chinese state media report on Friday. He also said he hopes the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment could...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Harvard’s $42 billion fund to stop investing in fossil fuels

Harvard University will stop investing in fossil fuels and instead use its giant $42 billion endowment to support the green economy, joining a growing wave of investors moving away from the oil and gas sector. Harvard Management Co., which runs the endowment, has no investments in companies that explore for...
EconomyInvestorPlace

3 Top Chinese Stocks to Buy as Regulators Crack Down

Many Chinese stocks, especially those in the tech space, have come under significant pressure as a result of the crackdown by Beijing authorities. Regulators initially went after “platform companies,” saying they violated antitrust laws. In recent weeks, they have broadened their scope to the real estate sector as well. Then...
Marketsinvesting.com

Singapore's Sea Ltd secures $6 billion in mega fund raising

(Reuters) -Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale, making it Southeast Asia's largest fund raising. The company priced 11 million American Depository Receipts https://refini.tv/3E3K4VS at $318 each, together with $2.5 billion in a convertible bond. Sea operates the...
Technologyyicaiglobal.com

Alibaba-Backed AI Unicorn Megvii Gets Go-Ahead for USD930 Million Shanghai IPO

(Yicai Global) Sept. 10 -- Megvii Technology has been given the green light to proceed with an initial public offering on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market. The Chinese artificial intelligence unicorn plans to raise as much as CNY6 billion (USD930 million). The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced the IPO’s approval via its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy