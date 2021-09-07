CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Indians' Ernie Clement: Reinstated, sent down

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Clement (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Clement had been on the injured list since Aug. 26, but he began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Saturday. He went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts across his two appearances and will remain in the minors at Triple-A Columbus after right-hander Aaron Civale (finger) was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Indians' Harold Ramirez: Reinstated from 10-day IL

Ramirez (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Ramirez recently made four rehab appearances at High-A Lake County and went 4-for-13 with a solo home run and a strikeout. The 26-year-old spent just under three weeks on the shelf but is starting in left field and batting sixth in his return to the lineup against the Royals on Wednesday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Max Kranick: Sent down Thursday

Kranick was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Kranick started Wednesday's game and allowed five runs in 4.2 innings to take the loss against the White Sox. The right-hander will return to the minors while Phillip Evans was recalled to provide additional infield depth since Michael Chavis (elbow) and Ke'Bryan Hayes (hand) are sidelined.
MLB
KEYT

Indians’ McKenzie shuts down Royals again in return from IL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Triston McKenzie limited Kansas City to a run and two hits over six innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Royals 4-2. Owen Miller hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning, plenty of support for McKenzie, who has dominated the Royals throughout his young career. A day after being activated from the injured list, McKenzie showed no ill effects from his recent shoulder fatigue and improved to 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in six appearances against Kansas City. He struck out six Thursday and has 38 punchouts over 28 2/3 innings against the AL Central foe.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Khalil Lee: Sent back down

Lee was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Lee was recalled by the Mets on Wednesday as part of the active roster expansion, but he'll head back to the minors before appearing in a game. Yennsy Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to provide an extra bullpen arm.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated#Injured List#Indians#Triple A#The Associated Press#Double A Akron#Il
CBS Sports

Royals' Tyler Zuber: Sent down Saturday

Zuber was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports. Zuber entered each of the last two games and allowed two hits and no walks across two scoreless innings. However, he'll head to the minors after catcher Sebastian Rivero was recalled to serve as catching depth.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Hoby Milner: Sent down

Milner was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Milner tried to stop the bleeding Friday after the first four pitchers to take the ball for Milwaukee combined to give up 13 runs, but Milner just made things worse, surrendering two runs of his own in one-third of an inning. The lefty could return to the Brewers' bullpen later in the season, though he could just as easily be DFA'd.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tim Lopes: Sent down Monday

Lopes was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. Lopes was called up Sunday and went 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter in the team's win over the Cardinals. However, he'll now head back to the minors after Kolten Wong (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Monday.
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Sent back down

Cordero was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Cordero rejoined the major-league club Sunday after Danny Santana (undisclosed) was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, but he'll head back to the minors after Santana was reinstated Tuesday. The 27-year-old has slashed .309/.402/.512 with seven homers, 41 runs, 39 RBI and nine stolen bases in 58 games at Triple-A Worcester this year.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Herald

Gant wins and spoils Civale's return, Twins down Indians, 3-0

CLEVELAND – John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoiled Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury, leading the Twins to a 3-0 win over the Indians on Tuesday night at Progressive Field. Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won...
MLB
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Indians rally in the sixth, down Tri-City 5-2

Niko Decolati and Daniel Cope fueled a three-run rally in the sixth inning and the Spokane Indians held off the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 in the fourth game of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium on Friday. The Indians (60-46) took a one-game lead over Everett (59-47) for...
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Louis Head: Sent back down

Head was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Head spent a day in the Rays' bullpen and was effective as a middle reliever Tuesday, as he tossed two scoreless innings against the Red Sox. However, he'll head back to the minors after Matt Wisler (finger) was activated Wednesday.
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals option Victor Robles to Triple-A Rochester - Robles sent down to get regular ABs...

With Victor Robles 1 for 14 over his last six games (just three of them starts), and sitting at an underwhelming .203/.310/.295 on the season, (with 21 doubles, a triple, two homer runs, 33 walks, and a total of 85 Ks in 107 games and 369 plate appearances), Washington Nationals’ manager Davey Martinez has been running Lane Thomas (the recently-turned 26-year-old outfielder acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals in return for Jon Lester at the trade deadline) out there as the Nats’ center fielder and leadoff batter more frequently in recent games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Mitch White: Sent down Thursday

White was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. White gave up four runs in five innings to take the loss against the Cardinals on Wednesday, and he'll head back to the minors after Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Since Clayton Kershaw (forearm) is also expected to return early next week, the Dodgers no longer have a place in the rotation for White. However, he'll be a top option to rejoin the active roster if the team needs a spot starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Sent back down

Santos was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Santos was called up Wednesday but didn't make an appearance out of the bullpen. He has an 8.19 ERA and 1.77 WHIP in 40.2 innings across 29 appearances (two starts) in Albuquerque and will return to the minors after outfielder Yonathan Daza (hamstring) was reinstated from the injured list Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Ali Sanchez: Sent down Saturday

Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Sanchez was recalled by the Cardinals but made just one appearance and went 1-for-1 with a double. He should see more consistent at-bats in Memphis, while his demotion makes room for right-hander Justin Miller (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jimmy Lambert: Sent down Friday

Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. The right-hander earned his first major-league win Tuesday against the Athletics when he allowed a run in five innings, but he'll head back to the minors since Lance Lynn (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Lambert has posted a 6.23 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 13 innings across four appearances (three starts) in the majors this year, and he'll be a candidate to rejoin the White Sox if they need a spot starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Demarcus Evans: Sent down by Rangers

Evans was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday. Evans spent just over a month in the Rangers' bullpen, but he struggled recently by giving up three runs in 2.2 innings across three appearances since Sept. 1. He'll attempt to sort things out in Round Rock after right-hander Dane Dunning (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL.
SPORTS
wsiu.org

Reading Baseball: How a No-Hitter Cost St. Louis Ernie Banks

Ernie Banks had a Hall of Fame career with the Chicago Cubs. But, in his latest edition of Reading Baseball, Pete Peterson has a story about how Banks almost became a member of the St. Louis Browns. Reading Baseball is a series of essays and commentaries by Richard “Pete” Peterson,...
BASEBALL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Marcos Diplan: Sent down Saturday

Diplan was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday. Diplan gave up two runs on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's matinee against the Blue Jays, and he'll head to the minors ahead of the second game. Right-hander Spenser Watkins was recalled from Norfolk to take his place in the bullpen.
MLB
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Colin Moran batting cleanup on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Colin Moran is starting in Saturday's game against the Washington Nationals. Moran will man first base after Yoshi Tsutsugo was shifted to right field, Ben Gamel was moved to left, and Anthony Alford was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Josiah Gray, our models project...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy