Indians' Ernie Clement: Reinstated, sent down
Clement (undisclosed) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list and optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Clement had been on the injured list since Aug. 26, but he began a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron on Saturday. He went 1-for-7 with three strikeouts across his two appearances and will remain in the minors at Triple-A Columbus after right-hander Aaron Civale (finger) was reinstated from the 60-day IL on Tuesday.www.cbssports.com
