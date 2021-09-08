XPeng’s Robotic Unicorn Might be the Coolest or Strangest Home Companion Yet, is Even Rideable
China-based electric vehicle manufacturer XPeng revealed a robotic unicorn that might be the coolest or strangest home companion yet, depending on whether one minds waking up to this bizarre creature. Officially called “Little White Dragon,” it comes equipped with a variety of sensors and cameras, including LiDAR, which are used to create a map of your home. When it’s time to recharge, the unicorn trots back to its wireless charging pad. Read more for a video and additional information.www.techeblog.com
