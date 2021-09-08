A taste of France at Higgins and Piggins

Taste of Thailand was one of metro Denver’s first Thai restaurants when it opened in Englewood in 1994, and since its move to South Broadway in 2015, it’s remained one of the best. Chef/owner Noy Farrell visits her home country regularly, touring Thailand on the hunt for new flavors and trends, which she brings back to Denver. Light and vibrant salads share space on the menu with blazing hot preparations and complex soups — all with the fresh flavors of Farrell’s kitchen garden.