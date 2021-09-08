A taste of France at Higgins and Piggins
In late July, as the lush Park Blocks buzzed with farmers market shoppers and the summer light dappled through the leaves on the terrace at Piggins like an impressionist painting, we were honored to welcome the Ambassador of France to the United States for “dejeuner.” — The team at Piggins created a feast of Alsatian terrine of duck, pork, hazelnuts and cherries, along with our iconic French-style cured meats and local cheeses, including the award-winning Select Rogue River Blue from Rogue Creamery.pdxfoodpress.com
