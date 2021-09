Richard Earl Dugan, 83, of Soldier, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The Pines in Holton. He was born July 26, 1938, in Circleville, the son of John T. Dugan, Sr. and Lezetta May (Schultz) Dugan. Richard graduated from Circleville High School in 1957. He proudly served in the...