Michell Lynn Baker, 52, Topeka, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Hospital. She was born July 21, 1969, in Syracuse, the daughter of Harmond “Gene” Slate and Karen Sue Reynolds Immenschuh. She attended Lakin High School and later earned her GED. She attended Colby Community College, Highland Community College and Garden City Community College.