CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Chinese investors pour $1 billion into BlackRock's new fund

By By Diksha Madhok, CNN Business
kezi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackRock's new investment fund in China — the first owned entirely by a foreign firm — has attracted $1 billion from Chinese investors in its first week. The world's largest asset manager said Wednesday that the fund — which has now raised 6.68 billion yuan — was officially established this week and has attracted more than 111,000 investors. It started offering investment products to individual Chinese investors late last month.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Investment Fund#Investors#Chinese#Asia Pacific#The Wall Street Journal#United States#Fidelity#Pictet#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Harvard’s $42 billion fund to stop investing in fossil fuels

Harvard University will stop investing in fossil fuels and instead use its giant $42 billion endowment to support the green economy, joining a growing wave of investors moving away from the oil and gas sector. Harvard Management Co., which runs the endowment, has no investments in companies that explore for...
EconomyInvestorPlace

3 Top Chinese Stocks to Buy as Regulators Crack Down

Many Chinese stocks, especially those in the tech space, have come under significant pressure as a result of the crackdown by Beijing authorities. Regulators initially went after “platform companies,” saying they violated antitrust laws. In recent weeks, they have broadened their scope to the real estate sector as well. Then...
Technologyyicaiglobal.com

Alibaba-Backed AI Unicorn Megvii Gets Go-Ahead for USD930 Million Shanghai IPO

(Yicai Global) Sept. 10 -- Megvii Technology has been given the green light to proceed with an initial public offering on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-like Star Market. The Chinese artificial intelligence unicorn plans to raise as much as CNY6 billion (USD930 million). The Shanghai Stock Exchange announced the IPO’s approval via its...
Marketsinvesting.com

Singapore's Sea Ltd secures $6 billion in mega fund raising

(Reuters) -Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company Sea Ltd has raised about $6 billion in an equity and convertible bond sale, making it Southeast Asia's largest fund raising. The company priced 11 million American Depository Receipts https://refini.tv/3E3K4VS at $318 each, together with $2.5 billion in a convertible bond. Sea operates the...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

DFW's Tricolor lands $90 million from funds managed by BlackRock

A Las Colinas company helping underserved communities attracted financing from BlackRock. Tricolor – which provides tech-powered financing and used-car sales at dealerships – announced Thursday it secured $90 million from funds managed by the massive financial firm. Overall, the company has raised about $160 million, according to a statement by...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

BlackRock's China unit raises US$1b in maiden mutual fund

SHANGHAI (Sept 8): BlackRock's China mutual fund subsidiary set up its first fund in the country after raising 6.68 billion yuan ($1.03 billion) during a shortened subscription period, signalling warm reception by investors. Wednesday's disclosure came a day after billionaire investor George Soros said it was a mistake for BlackRock...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Fund investor’s IPO depends on Goldman connections

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - London investors are getting a chance to ride Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) tentacular connections to hedge funds and buyout firms. Petershill Partners, which buys stakes in alternative asset managers, is planning a stock market listing which could value it at $5 billion or more. It’s a punt on the enduring boom in alternative assets. It also requires the Wall Street firm to keep finding attractive new investments.
EconomyFOXBusiness

BlackRock’s China blunder

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has begun a major initiative in China. On Aug. 30 it launched a set of mutual funds and other investment products for Chinese consumers. The New York-based firm is the first foreign-owned company allowed to do so. The launch came just weeks after BlackRock recommended that investors triple their allocations in Chinese assets. This will push billions of dollars into China. "The Chinese market represents a significant opportunity to help meet the long-term goals of investors in China and internationally," BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink wrote in a letter to shareholders.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

A GIC star private equity investor is leaving to start new fund

(Sept 7): The GIC Pte executive who made savvy bets on private companies that went on to have record-breaking listings in Indonesia and the Philippines is leaving the Singapore sovereign wealth fund to start his own firm, according to people familiar with the matter. Amit Kunal, managing director of private...
EconomyNBC Connecticut

China's Tech Giants Pour Billions Into Xi's Vision of ‘Common Prosperity'

Alibaba will invest 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) over the next few years into "common prosperity" initiatives. The e-commerce giant joins a chorus of technology giants pouring money into President Xi Jinping's goal to spread wealth, just as the sector faces intense scrutiny from regulators. Tencent pledged 100 billion towards...

Comments / 0

Community Policy