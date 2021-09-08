CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PICK 6 WITH DAVID BEARMAN: Dolphins Player Props & Divisional Value Bets

By Josh Katzker
dolphinstalk.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the debut episode of PICK 6 WITH DAVID BEARMAN! Each week, DolphinsTalk.com’s Josh Katzker is joined by lifelong friend and Deputy Editor of Sports Betting for ESPN.com, David Bearman to breakdown the latest Miami Dolphins news and developments from a bettor’s perspective. They will discuss player props, over/unders, and other betting odds and ends for each week’s Miami Dolphins matchup before choosing the best six games from the weekly NFL slate with the best values and most interesting action.

