Big This Week in Las Vegas: Marshawn Lynch’s Beastmode Experience, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend, Death Cab for Cutie at the Chelsea and more

By Las Vegas Weekly Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcert: Alejandro Fernández at MGM Grand Garden Arena. It wouldn’t be Mexican Independence Day in Las Vegas without an over-the-top performance from this second-generation singing legend, and it’s only fitting that after a year lost to the pandemic, Fernández will celebrate El Grito with two concerts on the Strip this year. He’s opening a fall tour this month with Christian Nodal, but these MGM shows will be all “El Potrillo,” while Nodal does his own thing September 14 at Zappos Theater. September 15-16, 8 p.m., $25-$300, 702-891-1111. –Brock Radke.

