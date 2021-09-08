CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Back to sunshine after a few more clouds on Thursday

By Emily Kennedy
abc57.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA comfortable and sunny day ahead of us! A few more clouds start to move in tonight, turning mostly cloudy for Thursday. A couple of isolated showers are possible with temperatures remaining cooler. It warms right back up on Friday with plenty of sunshine. It's followed by a perfect weekend, sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

