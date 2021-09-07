Hawaii Travel Upended By Concerns And Cancellations Amid Latest COVID Surge
As Covid cases continue to surge and global hotspots erupt, there are clear signs about what is happening in Hawaii travel. Hotels, airlines, and car rental companies are reporting increased cancellations and declines in future bookings. In the past two weeks, arrivals are down by about one-third. That followed the governor’s recent request for Hawaii travelers to pause travel through October, in addition to other factors below.beatofhawaii.com
Comments / 2