CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hawaii State

Hawaii Travel Upended By Concerns And Cancellations Amid Latest COVID Surge

By Beat of Hawaii
BEAT OF HAWAII
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid cases continue to surge and global hotspots erupt, there are clear signs about what is happening in Hawaii travel. Hotels, airlines, and car rental companies are reporting increased cancellations and declines in future bookings. In the past two weeks, arrivals are down by about one-third. That followed the governor’s recent request for Hawaii travelers to pause travel through October, in addition to other factors below.

beatofhawaii.com

Comments / 2

Related
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Hawaii

The U.S. has reported more than 36.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 17, 2021. More than 610,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lihue, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Health
State
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Hawaii SMART health card program launches this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Governor David Ige along with Doug Murdock, Director of Enterprise Technology held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss Hawaii SMART Health Card (vaccination status verification). "Today we are announcing a new way to present vaccination status with Hawaii SMART Health Card, which will be launching...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yogi Berra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Family Travel#Covid
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 380 new COVID-19 cases, pushing statewide total to 69,144

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 69,144. Meanwhile, no new fatalities were reported. The death toll stands at 626. Over the last 14 days, there have been 11,067 cases reported, which are considered “active”...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
International Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Is Getting A New Electronic Vaccine Verification System

Hawaii residents vaccinated in the state soon will be able to use an electronic pass to show proof of vaccination, Gov. David Ige said Wednesday. The electronic Hawaii Smart Health Card system will launch Friday and will be available to people who have had two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson, followed by a 14-day waiting period, Ige announced.
HAWAII STATE
Maui News

State to roll out digital vaccination card system

With Maui and Honolulu counties launching stricter rules for entering high-risk businesses and venues next week, the state is rolling out a program on Friday that will allow residents to access digital versions of their COVID-19 vaccination cards. The voluntary Hawaii SMART Health Card program gives users a QR code...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Only In Hawaii

It’s Official: Hawaii’s Very Own Hilo Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year

The country’s coolest small town is right here in Hawaii in the incredible town of Hilo. This little town is so great that it caught the eye of the Matador Network and unanimously voted in as one of the coolest small towns in the United States to visit in 2021. From waterfalls to farmers’ markets, […] The post It’s Official: Hawaii’s Very Own Hilo Is One Of The Country’s Coolest Small Towns To Visit This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy