LA Man Arrested for Faking Injuries, Tesla Video Shows He’s Lying

Cars are getting smarter and smarter. Unfortunately, criminals are too. Luckily, at least in this case, the cars are outpacing the bad guys in terms of intelligence. According to the ArkLaTex Homepage, the latest battle of wits between swindler and smart-car just happened in Slidell, Louisiana - and it seems like this time 4 wheels (and a pretty sweet array of high-definition cameras) beats 2 legs and a lie.