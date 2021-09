Ah, relievers. Baseball’s quirky hodgepodge of characters that teams banish to beyond the ballpark fences, relying on just a rotary phone to reach them during the game. Life as a reliever is hard, arguably one of the hardest roles in all of baseball. I’ve always mentally linked relievers to kickers in football; They aren’t on the field very long, but often appear in the biggest (most watched) spots. That small sample leads to a wide variety of year-to-year performances, and the flaming hot fan reactions to follow.