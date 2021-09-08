October 9th Election Might be Postponed in Louisiana

Today’s announcement by Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin that our fall elections will be slightly postponed due to Hurricane Ida was expected by many political insiders. The new dates are November 13, 2021 for the primary election (previously set for October 9) and December 11, 2021 for the general election (previously set for November 13). Early voting was scheduled to start in less than two weeks. Voters are displaced. Some polling locations suffered damages. Not all poll workers have made it back to the city. Postponing the election 30 days was the responsible choice for everyone involved.