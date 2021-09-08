CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Urban legend: Jags’ Meyer trying to extend impressive streak

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer is unbeaten in season openers. Most of them weren’t even close, either. He never lost the first game of any season as head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida or Ohio State. He built a 17-0 mark in openers between 2001 and 2018. His next one could be a bigger challenge. Meyer’s NFL debut comes at Houston on Sunday. He says “I don’t remember ever coming out of the chute where the talent is equated across the board and you have a young quarterback.” He won those 17 straight by an average of 32 points. The last season-opening loss he experienced came in 1993 as receivers coach at Colorado State.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Spun

Longtime Offensive Coordinator Fired After Loss On Saturday

On Saturday night, one college football program reportedly decide to make a major change to its coaching staff. The Navy football program has reportedly moved on from longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper. According to a report from Bill Wagner of Capital Gazette Communications, Navy made the decision after a 23-3 loss to Air Force.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction to Oregon beating Ohio State will infuriate Buckeyes fans

Kirk Herbstreit shared his thoughts on the Oregon Ducks pulling off a massive 35-28 upset victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. On a weekly basis, the Ohio State Buckeyes are heavily favored to walk off the field with a win. The Buckeyes held a huge advantage over the Oregon Ducks, considering that star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was ruled out due to an ankle injury suffered the week prior. Yet, the Ducks shocked the world on Saturday with a 35-28 upset win over the Buckeyes.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Alabama’s “Biggest Challenger”

The reigning national-champion Alabama Crimson Tide continued its dominance into the 2021 season — routing No. 14 Miami 44-13 in their season opener. While it may look like there’s no team equipped to compete with the unstoppable force that is the Bama football program, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one team has a shot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Urban Meyer Rumors

Talk is cheap, but there sure is a lot of it surrounding Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars right now. Ahead of Meyer’s debut in Jacksonville, a report from CBS Sports suggests that there’s already been a lot of turmoil. NFL insider Jason La Canfora reports that Meyer has become...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Urban Meyer Is In Some Trouble

During a press conference on Tuesday, Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer admitted that a player's vaccination status was taken into consideration when determining who to cut from the roster. Ben Maller thinks that these comments will have Meyer in a bit of trouble, but not just with the NFL. Listen...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Fans Are Not Happy With FOX On Saturday

There’s no question that FOX had the best game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season. Unfortunately, some parts of the country didn’t get to see the closing minutes of the Ohio State-Oregon game. Since the final minutes of the Ohio State–Oregon game interfered with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy