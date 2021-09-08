Kenya’s Hello Tractor, and ColdHubs Win KES 150 Million in Inaugural AYuTe Africa Challenge
Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, founder and CEO of ColdHubs, a Nigerian business that provides solar-powered, walk-in coolers for smallholder vegetable farmers and Jehiel Oliver, founder and CEO of Hello Tractor, a Kenyan company that has become known across Africa as the “Uber of tractors,” were selected today as the winners of the inaugural US$1.5 million Heifer International AYuTe Africa Challenge.techweez.com
Comments / 0