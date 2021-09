Chester “Chet” Rex Warner, 85, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah. He was born to Charles Emmet Warner and Kathleen Gertrude Rex on Dec. 18, 1935, in Marvel, Colorado. He graduated from Silverton High School in Colorado. He lived in Colorado for 27 years, in Nevada for nine years, and in […]