COVID-19 related deaths rise to 31 in Glenn County

Glenn County reported one additional COVID-19 related death within the county on Friday, bringing the total deaths up to 31.

“This person was in their 60s, lived in the north part of the county and had been hospitalized,” said officials.

As of Friday, county officials reported that there were a total of 128 active cases within the county, 46 new positive cases and 45 new Antigen cases to report.

Of those with active cases, 118 residents are in self-isolation and 10 individuals have been hospitalized.

County officials said the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard has been recently updated to include a breakdown of active cases by age. As of Friday, there were 29 individuals age 11 and younger reported to have active cases, as well as 14 individuals between the ages of 12-15, 5 individuals between the ages of 16-19, 47 individuals between the ages of 20-49, 23 individuals between the ages of 50-64 and 10 individuals ages 65 and older.

More than 90 active cases are reported to be residents of the northern part of the county, while approximately 35 active cases are reported in southern Glenn County.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at the several Glenn County locations, including Dr. Joanne Reid (pediatrician), 263 N Villa Avenue, Willows; Dr. Ali, Orland Children’s Center, 116 E. Walker Street, Orland; Glenn County Public Health, 240 N. Villa Avenue, Willows; Northern Valley Indian Health, 207 N Butte St., Willows; Walgreens Pharmacy, 828 Newville Road, Orland; Orland Care Pharmacy, 61 E Walker St., Orland; and Walmart, 470 N Airport Road, Willows.

To view the Glenn County COVID-19 dashboard, visit https://bit.ly/3go8j5E.

For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19.