Laws and Paws Music Festival raised more than $4,000 for Orland PD K-9 Unit

By Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago
Orland Police Department K-9 Patrol Officer Thomas Roenspie and his dog Dutch perform a K-9 demonstration at the Laws and Paws Music Festival at the Glenn County Fairgrounds Aug. 28.  Courtesy photo

While heat, smoke from area wildfires and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept attendance lower than normal, the annual Laws and Paws music festival held Aug. 28 raised more than $4,300 for the Orland PD K9 program.

Orland Police Department Sergeant Sean Johnson said approximately 230 people attended this year’s festival and the highlight was undoubtedly the K-9 demonstrations.

“This was Orland PD K9 Dutch’s first public demonstration and he did well with two suspect apprehension demonstrations and a drug detection demonstration,” said Johnson.

According to Johnson, Working Dogs of America also brought several dogs and did demonstrations of obedience and protection work.

In addition to the demonstrations, Johnson said the bands that played during the festival – White Water, from Orland, and Cripple Creek Band, from Sacramento – were both great.

“Everyone seemed to have a good time,” said Johnson.

While money from some of the sponsoring vendors is still coming in, all proceeds raised at this year’s event will be utilized to pay for monthly training, food, veterinary bills, and K9 specific equipment.

According to Johnson, organizer’s have already set a date for next year’s installment, which will be held at the Glenn County Fairgrounds Saturday, September 17, 2022.

