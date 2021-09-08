CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn County, CA

OES to host additional bottled water distribution events in Glenn County

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 4 days ago
The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of  Emergency Services have scheduled two additional bottled water distribution events to help residents impacted by dry wells due to the current drought.  Courtesy photo

The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office – Office of Emergency Services has teamed up with local volunteer law enforcement agencies to host additional emergency bottled water distribution events to help residents that have been impacted by dry wells due to the current drought.

Distribution events, scheduled for today (Wednesday) and Sept. 22, will take place in the rear parking lot of the Orland Fire Department, 810 Fifth St., Orland, from 4-6 p.m.

According to a release issued by the county, Glenn County has received 185 reports of well related incidents.

Of the 185 reports, 131 selected the dry well designation, according to the release, and all reports are from private landowners; no community water systems have been impacted in Glenn County.

Those picking up water are required to be a resident of Glenn County and must complete a Glenn County Dry Well report.

“Residents must document that they have a well that has gone dry due to drought,” read the release. “Residents with running water to their house are not eligible.”

Well Incident Reports can be completed online at www.countyofglenn.net/Drought from a computer or smartphone.

Those that do not have access to a computer can contact the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Department by calling 934-6540 or in person at the bottled water distribution event to make arrangements to complete the report.

Limited quantities of bottled water will be available at the distribution event and there is a ten case per household limit.

It’s also asked that people don’t bring donations to the water donation sites as donations are unable to be accepted at that time.

In an effort to keep information updated, residents who previously filed a Well Incident Report whose well has recharged or been repaired are encouraged to contact the Planning Department by emailing drought@countyofglenn.net or calling 934-6540.

The Glenn County website has also been updated to include a map highlighting the area where groundwater impacts are affecting residential wells.

For more information, visit www.countyofglenn.net/Drought or visit the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

