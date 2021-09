Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join us on this lodge-to-hut adventure across the southern Presidential Range of the White Mountains. Backcountry lodging and hearty meals are provided at AMC's Lakes of the Clouds and Mizpah Spring Huts. We hike from the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trailhead to Lakes of the Clouds Hut along the steep and challenging Ammonoosuc Ravine. The next day, we traverse the southern Presidential Range to Mizpah Spring Hut, giving us ample opportunity to explore the ridge and listen for white throated sparrows along the way. We will discuss natural history of the area as we hike. This trip involves moderate/difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Hiking over or around the summits will be based on weather conditions at the time. Program Highlights Hiking in world renowned terrain, including possible summit attempts of Mt. Washington and other presidential peaks with knowledgeable AMC Outdoor Guides.