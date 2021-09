Government ministers effectively gave Heathrow’s planned third runway the green light yesterday, by refusing an opportunity to review their approval of it in 2018.Ministers have faced pressure from campaigners to overturn their approval for the two-mile runway, in the face of growing concerns about climate change.But a Department for Transport letter, published yesterday, confirms that transport secretary Grant Shapps has decided not to review the airports national policy statement (ANPS) “on the basis of climate change or carbon policy at this time”.The letter states that, although the Climate Change Committee’s position on climate change and Parliament’s declaration of a climate...